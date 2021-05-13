Texoma man on the run after stealing $60,000 in tack, saddles

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma man is on the run after stealing $60,000 in tack.

52-year-old Kevin Cook of Electra had until 10 a.m. yesterday to turn himself in to authorities. Instead, he ran.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster said it all began in 2017 when $60,000 worth of saddles and tack were stolen from a trailer in Wilbarger County.

Through a long investigation, Foster was able to locate some of the stolen property in East Texas and track it back to a pawn shop in Mesquite.

Rangers believe he may be in Lawton or Dalhart. He is described as 5’9″, 1180 pounds with brown hair.

Cook, who the officers describe as a career criminal, was identified as the suspect and probable cause was established.

Cook has previous arrests and convictions in multiple counties, including about 10 in Wichita County. They include thefts, burglaries, larceny, forgery and car theft.

A warrant is out for his arrest.