Texoma officials to recognize ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ to emphasize conservation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Between 2011 and 2015, many in Wichita County were close to living without water permanently. On Oct. 23, “Imagine A Day Without Water” will be recognized in Texoma, in the hopes residents will think to limit water usage and about conservation.

“We were down to about 19% on our water levels. Probably six months to a year worth of water left,” Water Resource Commission Member Glenn Barham

One place constantly thinking about conservation after almost closing during the drought, Smith’s Gardentown.

“It’s great to call it to the attention of the young people and the new people in town who weren’t aware of how serious it was,” Smith’s Gardentown owner Katherine Smith said. “We came very close to having the entire city shut down because of lack of water.”

Smith said they’ve learned to re-use rainwater to water the hundreds of thousands of plants they have on the property, using only 50% of city water to do so.

Barham said even if residents choose not to participate in limiting their water usage on Oct. 23, it’s still a day worth recognizing.

“If they don’t go a full day without water, they’ll at least consider the situation that we were in previously and take into consideration as well the parts of the world that do not have water, and just be joyful and thankful for what we’ve got,” Barham said.

While the city continues to bolster the water supply, such as the building of Lake Ringgold, Smith and Barham add it’s important to remember when Wichita Falls was nearly without.

