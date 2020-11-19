Texoma organizations see increased need for food during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There have been a number of food drives across Texoma throughout the pandemic. While there is always a need for food, the pandemic has only increased that need as the holidays come closer every day.

Kris Gossom of Interfaith Outreach Services said they are helping twice as many families as they usually would around this time of the year and almost half of them have not asked for help before.

Food: Any substance consumed to provide nutritional support for an organism. Thanks to many generous organizations throughout Texoma, families that need food can obtain it through food drives and food pantries. But as COVID-19 continues its spread, more and more families are needing assistance.

“40% of the people that are coming are people who have never asked for help before,” Gossom said. “You can see that the virus is trickling down. It’s a domino effect whether they are directly affected by it or whether it’s affected them economically, we’ve got a lot of people in need.”

Officials with Overcoming Word Praise Center said the church signed up for the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program because they saw the community’s need for food.

“Because of the pandemic, the need is great,” Overcoming Word Praise Center senior Pastor Mark Graham said. “People have lost their jobs, people haven’t worked. The income levels of most homes have been low. Thank God this is a way that we can be able to help people along the way.”

Gossom said because lots of food is being given out, more families are coming to Interfaith Outreach for housing expense assistance.

“It’s not only a lot but it seems to be growing and we’re really concerned about that and that’s why we’re trying to fundraise and trying to get people interested in this. Those of us that have not been affected by it can you please help those who have,” Gossom said.

While Interfaith Outreach continues to help families with food and housing expense assistance, Graham said this won’t be Overcoming Word’s last food giveaway.

“To be able to help our community in this way, for our church, for any church, that is the mission of all churches,” Graham said.

Churches and other organizations continue to give back to all of those in need.

Interfaith Outreach is also having their Oh! Christmas tree auction tomorrow on Facebook Live. All proceeds go to housing expense assistance.