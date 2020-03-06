Texoma pharmacy, hospital prepare for coronavirus despite supply shortage

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — With the first three coronavirus cases now reported in Texas, it’s preparation time for local pharmacies and hospitals.

Supplies like masks are in short supply across the globe, but it’s not stopping one local pharmacy and hospital from having the proper equipment in case the virus spreads to Texoma.

Wilbarger General Hospital officials have been meeting regularly to discuss plans, but they said shortages are not a problem for them for now.

Henrietta Pharmacy pharmacist and owner Mark Mathews said they’ve stocked up on masks to stay ahead of the spread.

“We have plenty of masks on hand for our own employee use and we have plenty of disinfectants and gowns but at this time we’re not able to procure anymore if we were to have a prolonged issue we would certainly be in a bind,” Mathews said.

Mathews is even going so far as to have a four-stage plan for his own pharmacy.

It’s at Stage 1 now which means any sick customers must wear a mask inside. It goes all the way to Stage 4 of the pharmacy becoming strictly drive-thru. Besides that plan, Mathews said having supplies is crucial.

“For me, it’s just a matter of being prepared, because I suspect if we have local cases we simply won’t be able to get any and it’s a matter of being prepared for the worst case,” Mathews said.

In Vernon, Wilbarger General Hospital isn’t taking this lightly either after a massive flu outbreak a couple of years ago put them in a bind with lack of supplies.

“When we heard that there might be the potential, our departments did stock up on supplies, so we are well stocked and conserving our personal protective equipment,” Wilbarger General Hospital director of marketing Carrie Hawkins said.

Conserving by making sure people aren’t able to easily grab masks as they please.

“The masks and things that sit in the hygiene stations are being moved to registration areas and check-in areas so they can be distributed to people who need them and not be taken unnecessarily,” Hawkins said.

Health officials want to remind folks that it’s most effective for those who are sick or infected to wear the masks, rather than the average person who is fearful of getting the virus.