Texoma racing great earns trophies at age 84, marking ninth decade of racing wins

HALLETT, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — With a win in a Formula B road racer, 84-year-old Eddie Hill of Wichita Falls, known as the world’s fastest human, has racing wins in nine decades.

The Texoma great won the runner-up and third place trophies at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit on Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12.

Hill now has racing trophies from the 1940’s all the way through the current decade, with trophy in every decade in between.

Hill’s first trophy was for a victory in his hopped-up Cushman scooter.

Through the decades, Hill has raced speed boats, dragboats, dragsters, race cars, motorcycles and many other types of speed machines.

It was a boat race that almost ended his racing career, and very nearly his life.

In 1987, Hill set the NHRA record of 285.98 miles per hour, becoming the first person to hold both the land and water quarter-mile speed records.

Hill also has the record for highest speed in a propeller-driven boat at 229 miles per hour.

Hill set the NHRA quarter-mile elapsed time record of 4.801 seconds for Top Fuel Division in 1992.