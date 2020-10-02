Texoma resident starts Gofund Me account to replace stolen Lauren Landavazo memorial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoma resident is taking the reins on replacing a memorial statue that was stolen overnight on September 30.

The Lauren Landavazo memorial horse statue that stands in front of McNiel Jr. High was taken overnight on September 30.

Bethany Tolley created a Gofund Me account to cover the cost and security of a new memorial horse statue.

On the Gofund me page Tolley wrote, “I will post receipts for every penny spent and I will post updates on the process.’

The cost of a new memorial with barricades will cost around $6,000, which is the goal of the campaign.

Tolley provided a break down of the costs, “The statue costs $4,300, paint costs $200, decals cost $50, barrier around statue…..possibly $500, second clear coat costs $350, costs for supplies is unknown.”

If you would like to donate to the Gofund Me you can do so here.