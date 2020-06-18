Texoma restaurants take next steps after employees test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After the pandemic shut them down for nearly two months, some businesses are faced with another closure after at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Both The Parkway Grill on Central Freeway and Backporch Drafthouse-Wichita Falls are now dealing with this reality.

Both will be closed for the time being, potentially exposed staff are in quarantine and they’re having a third party come do a deep clean.

Just as Parkway Grill North and Backporch Drafthouse could allow 75% occupancy, their doors closed again.

This after one employee at Parkway Grill and two at BackPorch tested COVID-19 positive.

“It’s really kind of devastating,” Backporch Drafthouse district manager Brittany Meredith said. “This month was really the first month we had all the employees back and everyone working, everyone off of unemployment, getting a steady paycheck.”

“We decided to go ahead and close down and make sure everybody is getting tested that needed to and everybody who got tested so far, thank goodness, they’re negative,” The Parkway Grill owner Scott Plowman said.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District uses risk factors to guide the employer in deciding if closing is the right move.

Labor and employment attorney Andy Trusevich said it’s important for business operators to act “reasonably.”

He suggests keeping a private log of who visits the establishment to help with contact tracing just in case.

“When you’re asked ‘what did you do in response to this’ if you can rattle off, this is the log, this is the contact tracing log, here’s who came in, we kept a log of that, we kept that privacy,” Trusevich said. “That’s when customers are going to say ‘you know what, I’m not going to blame the business owners, they acted reasonably.”

Both restaurant officials said they follow guidelines and will amp up precautions upon reopening.

“We’re gonna be really tough on making sure all our employees are wearing masks, wearing them right this time around and doing all our well-checks, cleaning and sanitizing,” Plowman said.

“All of our staff when we get back will be required to wear a mask from here going forward no matter what, there’s no time frame on when those will come off,” Meredith said.

It’s news no business owner or manager wants to hear, but it’s news they’re not taking lightly.

Parkway Grill’s location on Southwest Parkway remains open as do the Lawton locations of Backporch Drafthouse.