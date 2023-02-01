WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall throughout Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, and into Thursday morning, road conditions in Texoma will continue to deteriorate and make travel very difficult for most of the area.
Texoma’s Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and Meteorologist Noah Trombley said on Wednesday afternoon they are still expecting the highest accumulations in Texoma counties under an ice storm warning.
Bohling and Trombley said accumulations in counties under an ice storm warning could total up to half an inch by Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 2023.
The worst road conditions will occur Thursday morning and into Thursday afternoon when Texoma will likely see the most ice accumulations on the roads.
Freezing precipitation is expected to continue until late Thursday morning and early Thursday afternoon with clouds then clearing out of the area into the evening hours which will result in minimal melting.
Main roads should be clear by Friday evening with everything melting and clearing out by Saturday afternoon.