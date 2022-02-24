TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

This list will be continually updated and is subject to change.

Texas School Closings & Delays

Burkburnett ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Christ Academy — Distance learning on Friday, Feb. 25.

City View — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Electra ISD — Delayed 2 hours on Friday, Feb. 25.

Forestburg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Gold-Burg ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Montague ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Nocona ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Perrin-Whitt ISD — Delayed start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Prairie Valley ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Saint Jo ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Vernon ISD — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Wichita Christian School — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Oklahoma School Closings & Delays

Lawton Public Schools — Remote learning for Friday, Feb. 25, In-person classes resume Monday, Feb. 28.

Business Closings & Delays

Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Credit Union — Delayed open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Healthcare Closings & Delays

Electra Hospital (Electra Medical Clinic) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Electra Hospital (Iowa Park Clinic) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Electra Hospital (Park Clinic Clinic) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Electra Hospital (Goldsmith's Drug) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Electra Hospital (Iowa Park Pharmacy) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

NGH Rural Health Clinic (Bowie) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

NGH Rural Health Clinic (Nocona) — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

— Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. United Regional Physicians Group Clinics — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

URPG Clinic – Outpatient Physical Therapy — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

URPG Clinic – Outpatient Wound Care — Closed on Friday, Feb. 25.

Public Service Closings & Delays

City of Lawton Offices — Opens at noon on Friday, Feb. 25.

Other Closings & Delays

Pilgrim Bank — Opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Road Conditions

Please see the map below for road closings and delays. Information provided by DriveTexas.org:

