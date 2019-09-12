Texoma school districts prepare for flu season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoma school district is already preparing for the possibility of flu season potentially coming early.

Several Texoma school districts like Archer City, Seymour and Walters were hit hard by the flu virus during the 2018–2019 school year forcing them to close. Vernon ISD was also impacted and forced to close, Superintendent Jeff Byrd said last year taught them you can prepare as much as possible but there’s no perfect plan.

“We purchased our own equipment where we can spray,” Byrd said. “We do that multiple times a year where we are spraying disinfectant. We try to provide highest of quality chemicals that are safe for our kids, for our maintenance department. Our maintenance and custodians do a great job at keeping everything clean.”

Doctor of Medicine at United Regional CarePlus Primary Care Clinic Michael Henderson said if someone notices flu signs, he advises staying away.

“Those that have a high risk of actually getting the flu would be those that are around people that have the flu,” Henderson said. “If friends or family are coughing, sneezing, muscle aches, fever, very ill, all it takes is a simple cough and if you breathe that in you could get the flu.”

As the saying goes, an apple a day keeps the doctor away, something Henderson said is actually true.

“They did studies to see upper respiratory infections with apples and if you have an apple a day you can build your immunity,” Henderson said.

Superintendents, like Byrd, said they hope these precautions won’t let the flu spread so they don’t have to cancel school again.

Byrd said they have already seen a couple of students out with the flu this year and they urge parents to keep their kids home if they have a fever within 24 hours. Henderson said they will be receiving the flu vaccinations as early as next week.