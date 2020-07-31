Texoma schools release back-to-school plans amid COVID-19

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Back-to-school plans are rolling out and area school districts are finalizing their game plans focusing more now than ever on health and safety.

Parents have a lot of decisions to make in the weeks ahead as school districts, like Crowell and Windthorst Independent School Districts release their back-to-school plans with, as expected, many changes amid the coronavirus.

“At this point, the plan does indicate that if the students want to wear a mask to school they will be allowed to do so but they are not required at this time,” Crowell Independent School District Superintendent Donald Rhodes said.

Windthorst ISD Superintendent Lonnie Hise also said they are not requiring their students to wear masks in class but are recommending them in the hallways and on buses.

If there is a positive COVID-19 case, though, that will change immediately.

“We’re going to ask the kids to do it, but we’re not going to force them,” Hise said. “If a parent said ‘I don’t want my kid wearing them, they got a health issue’ or something like that, but other than that, we’re going ask them to wear them.”

Both school districts are offering both virtual and face-to-face options but parents have the option to switch after each grading period.

Parents are responsible for screening their children but Rhodes said they will have their own process.

“Our registered nurse will greet every kid at the door, we will have one central entry, she will scan every student and staff as they enter the building,” Rhodes said.

In Windthorst ISD, parents will need to sign a form weekly saying their children don’t have the symptoms, teachers will have to do the same.

“If the teacher suspects them they’ll send them to the nurse and the nurse will go a little bit further and quarantine them or not,” Hise said.

Both superintendents said they believe they are ready to tackle the semester doing what they feel is best for their students.

Classes start in Crowell ISD start on Aug. 19 each desk will have plexiglass partitions and kids in Windthorst return Aug. 17.

Follow this link to see all the school districts plans.