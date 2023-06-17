AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout the day on Saturday, June 17, 2023, as the severe weather situation develops. The latest update will appear first. Refreshing this story often will ensure the reader is viewing the latest information.

UPDATE: Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Tornado Warning for Cotton County in Oklahoma in effect until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cookietown in Cotton County, moving east at 40 miles per hour. Cookietown, Temple, and Walters are included in the affected area. Potential hazards include strong winds and ping-pong-ball-sized hail.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling said the radar is indicating an area of rotation in the severe storm. The National Weather Service said the tornado is radar-indicated at this point.

Residents of Cookietown, Temple, and Walters are encouraged to take shelter immediately.

This is a developing severe weather situation.

UPDATE: Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8:15 p.m.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued as potentially hazardous storms continue to move east across Texoma.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wichita and Wilbarger Counties in Texas until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Grayback, moving east at 30 miles per hour. Potential hazards included in this warning are wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and golfball-sized hail.

Residents of Electra, Oklaunion, Harrold, Grayback, and Haynesville should remain weather aware as this storm moves through the area.

UPDATE: Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 7:50 p.m.

As severe storms begin to develop in the westernmost portions of Texoma and move east, two Texoma Counties are beginning to be impacted by severe storms.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Foard and Wilbarger Counties in Texas until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Comanche, Kiowa, and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

According to the National Weather Service, at 7:37 p.m. on Saturday, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thalia, moving east at 30 miles per hour. Potential hazards included in this warning are wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

WICHITA FALLS (KFD/KJTL) — Severe storms are expected to make their way into Texoma on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with threats of high winds, large hail, and possible tornados looming over many Texoma counties.

According to KFDX and KJTL Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, severe storms are very likely to develop in the hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023, with a potential to continue well into the night.

Image courtesy National Weather Service (Norman, Okla.)

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch in Comanche and Kiowa Counties in Oklahoma until 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Knox, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties in Texas, as well as Cotton, Jackson, and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma, until 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Potential threats included in the warning are up to baseball-sized hail stones, high winds with gusts exceeding 80 miles per hour, and a low potential for a tornado to develop.

Bohling said storms will likely begin forming to the west of Texoma after 7 p.m., with the most likely timeframe for storms to develop falling between 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday. Bohling also said the tornado risk is low, but not zero.