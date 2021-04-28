Texoma severe weather makes an appearance on late-night television

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A tornado in Texoma gained national media attention Tuesday night.

A recent wave of severe storms in Texoma were featured during comedian Seth Meyers’ opening monologue of Late Night, which Meyers hosts.

Meyers discussed reports of residents of a small town in Texas seeing a tornado and a rainbow at the same time, as seen to the left of Meyers.

“Unfortunately, none of the residents were available for follow-up, as they were immediately raptured,” Meyers said.

The joke can be viewed above.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs on KFDX at 11:35 p.m. every weeknight, or directly after The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the event of a delay.

