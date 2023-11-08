AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — A Muenster man who has served residents of Texoma in the Texas State Legislature for more than a decade announced he will be stepping away from politics when his current term ends.

Texas District 30 Senator Drew Springer announced on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, that he will not be seeking reelection for the 89th Legislative Session after serving the citizens of several Texoma counties for more than a decade.

Sen. Springer was first elected in 2013 as the Representative for Texas House District 68. In 2021, he won a special election to become the Senator for Texas Senate District 30.

“This decision has been a deeply personal one, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported me throughout this journey,” Sen. Springer said in a press release.

In a press release, Sen. Springer said he will honor his commitment to the people of District 30 and will serve out his current term, which is set to expire in January 2025.

According to Sen. Springer’s press release, in September 2024, his father will be stepping down from his financial planning business after 50 years at the helm. Sen. Springer said he plans to take over daily responsibilities at that time.

“This has never been a career for me, but rather a meaningful chapter in my life,” Sen. Springer said. “While this chapter has been exciting and rewarding, I look forward to the next chapter of continuing and growing the family business and spending more time with family.”

Over his 12 years of service, the first 8 spent in the Texas House of Representatives and the last 4 in the Texas Senate, Sen. Springer has served 32 Texas counties, including Archer, Clay, Montague, Wichita, and Young Counties in Texoma.

Sen. Springer was instrumental in the passing of Caleb’s Law during the 88th Legislative Session. Named after missing Nocona boy Caleb Diehl, Caleb’s Law increased punishment and strengthened Texas’ child pornography laws.

The full release from Sen. Springer can be found below: