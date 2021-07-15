Texoma Steel Buildings cuts ribbon on brand new location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big day for one local business that’s been providing steel buildings across Texoma since 2004!

As gold coat ambassadors were out at the brand new location for Texoma Steel Building ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Luke Hoover with Texoma Steel Buildings said Texoma supporting them for all their steel buildings made it all possible to expand even with pandemic struggles and now with the second location, they’re ready to get to work.

“We’re really excited to open this new location. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of our customers and are great staff that we have working here at Texoma. We’re just really grateful for everything that we’ve been blessed with. So just come out and see us, you know,” Hoover said.

This location is in addition to the first one located at 504 Red River Express Way in Burkburnett.

For more information on TSB, click here!