Texoma students take part in robotics competition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students from around Texoma are taking another big step toward what could be a bright future in the technology field and having fun too.

Teams gathered Tuesday at the Dexter Learning Center in Big Blue for the Vex robotics competition.

Students were able to compete in the skills competition along with two-on-two duals.

The vex robotics competition shines a light on some of the brightest young minds in the area, like Gabriel Bentley, who’s feeling the pressure.

“This is my home territory basically, I go to school just up there and there’s also a lot of pressure cause everyone is here at my school,” Bentley said.

“This event is really inspiring our students and students from around the region to get interested in robotics and engineering and science, so I think that’s a win,” CEO of Dexter Michael Olaya said.

From Gabriel’s team that just wants their robot to work.

“What I’m expecting from my robot is for it to run. That’s all I’m asking for. That’s all you can really ask for, everything else is like, secondary. If this thing can drive, then you can score points, that’s all that really matters,” Bentley said.

To other teams like Emalea Gray’s, that have it all planned out.

“Since we’re mainly a stacker, for the towers, I always have my teammates or my alliance member or my side drivers to tell me what color they are going for so I can know what to put in the towers and and what not too. And they keep me updated so i know what I need to do for the game,” Gray said.

CEO of Dexter Michael Olaya loves seeing what these kinds of events can do for the future.

“If we produce a lot of robotists and engineers and scientists and mathematicians that will totally change the future of this city. So we should celebrate robotics just as much as we celebrate football,” Olaya said.

For the students in the Vex robotics competition, this is just the first step in changing the future.

The winners of the competition will have a chance to compete at the regional event, and if they keep winning, they can have a chance to compete on an international level.