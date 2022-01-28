WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many high school students may know what field interests them before heading off to college but they may be unsure exactly what it is they want to do for a living.

So a new tour at MSU’s Gunn College at Centennial Hall hopes to guide perspective for Texoma high school students interested in the medical field.

A lot of people might not know what’s behind the doors of some of these buildings at Midwestern State.

“Some of these things they didn’t even know existed,” North Central Area Health Education Center Manager Sarah Long

Long says experiences like this are so important.

“This just gives the kids a chance to look at what it’s like to be a student here day to day on campus with the hands-on aspect of it,” Long said.

Nearly 140 Texoma high school juniors and seniors got a little taste of the Gunn College of Health Sciences & Human Services.

From dental hygiene and radiology to respiratory care, nursing, and more, they want these prospective students to realize they have plenty of choices.

“To be able to open their eyes and show them that there are other options besides just nurse and doctor. That’s what makes my heart happy to show them that you have an opportunity to pick this as your career and there are so many different options available to them,” North Central Area Health Education Center Educator and Coordinator at Gunn College Chris Rhoades said.

It’s something City View junior Jackson Brotherwood realized quickly.

After having an initial interest in nursing, he now sees himself looking into respiratory or dental thanks to the tour.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it, cause I’ve actually toured Tech and the facilities are even better than some of the high up and high-end colleges that you would think would be state of the art, which honestly exceeded expectations,” Brotherwood said.

It seems many more students were as blown away as Brotherwood.

“It took about five minutes for one of the high school counselors to text me after they left and said the bus is filled with chatter about everything that the students saw today and are definitely changing their minds about what they want to be when they grow up,” Rhoades said.

Changing some minds and hopefully futures too.

“I’d just say it was a great experience to be honest, everything was cool, everyone was into it,” Brotherwood said. “They just seemed excited to be here so it made me excited to be here as well.”

