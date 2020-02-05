Texoma superintendents address delay, closure procedure

1  of  131
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD Dexter Learning District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Electra ISD Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Baptist Child Development Center Henrietta First Baptist Church - Henrietta First Baptist Church--Iowa Park First Pentacostal Church of God--WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney Harrold ISD Henrietta ISD Hillcrest Clinic - Vernon Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park Church of Christ Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Kiddie Kottage/Graham Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Lion Cub Academy Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic The Arc of Wichita County The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Sheriff's Office Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls YMCA Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Center Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Texoma superintendents address delay, closure procedure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Texomans may be wondering if their kids are going to be out the door Wednesday or staying in for a snow day.

A large number of Texoma schools and districts are already either closed or delayed.

The largest concern for superintendents across the area is what the road conditions are going to be like, but they also have to think of what happens to those students who can’t go to school.

“It’s not as cut and dry as simply looking at the weather and going ‘oh yeah it’s too dangerous,'” Burkburnett ISD superintendent Tylor Chaplin said.

Chaplin said that of course safety is the number one priority, but that there’s another side to it.

“We’re 51% free and reduced lunch so if we call school, we have to have in the back of our mind there’s a large potential that some of our students have to go the day without any food,” Chaplin said.

Not only students going without meals, but it raises questions of what happens if school is or is not canceled.

“Do you put young drivers and buses on the road or do you potentially leave 5, 6 and 7-year-old students home by themselves because often mom and dad have to go to work,” Chaplin said.

Over in City View, Superintendent Tony Bushong decided to let parents know early so they can have plenty of time to prepare and with school minutes to spare, he didn’t see a reason to put off safety.

“Into our calender, we built in 2,000 extra minutes which is approximately four extra days, that allows us to make decisions like this and us not have to make it up,” Bushong said.

Northwest of City View, Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd said he is in constant contact with numerous districts on around a 70 mile stretch of Highway 287, making the final decision once he takes a look at the roads.

“Sometimes a school is the safest place for a child, they’re provided two warm meals a day, there’s heating, etcetera in schools so if there’s any possibility of having school, obviously we wanna do that when it gets to the point someone’s safety in danger we’re going to do our very best to make the safest, wisest decision we can make,” Byrd said.

A decision these three districts do not take lightly, weighing every item on the list with safety at the very top.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News