Texoma superintendents address delay, closure procedure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some Texomans may be wondering if their kids are going to be out the door Wednesday or staying in for a snow day.

A large number of Texoma schools and districts are already either closed or delayed.

The largest concern for superintendents across the area is what the road conditions are going to be like, but they also have to think of what happens to those students who can’t go to school.

“It’s not as cut and dry as simply looking at the weather and going ‘oh yeah it’s too dangerous,'” Burkburnett ISD superintendent Tylor Chaplin said.

Chaplin said that of course safety is the number one priority, but that there’s another side to it.

“We’re 51% free and reduced lunch so if we call school, we have to have in the back of our mind there’s a large potential that some of our students have to go the day without any food,” Chaplin said.

Not only students going without meals, but it raises questions of what happens if school is or is not canceled.

“Do you put young drivers and buses on the road or do you potentially leave 5, 6 and 7-year-old students home by themselves because often mom and dad have to go to work,” Chaplin said.

Over in City View, Superintendent Tony Bushong decided to let parents know early so they can have plenty of time to prepare and with school minutes to spare, he didn’t see a reason to put off safety.

“Into our calender, we built in 2,000 extra minutes which is approximately four extra days, that allows us to make decisions like this and us not have to make it up,” Bushong said.

Northwest of City View, Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd said he is in constant contact with numerous districts on around a 70 mile stretch of Highway 287, making the final decision once he takes a look at the roads.

“Sometimes a school is the safest place for a child, they’re provided two warm meals a day, there’s heating, etcetera in schools so if there’s any possibility of having school, obviously we wanna do that when it gets to the point someone’s safety in danger we’re going to do our very best to make the safest, wisest decision we can make,” Byrd said.

A decision these three districts do not take lightly, weighing every item on the list with safety at the very top.