Texoma teen missing since Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local 15-year-old girl named Cecilia Victoria Perego Sanchez has been missing from Wichita Falls since Wednesday night, June 2, 2021.

Perego Sanchez is a 5-foot-4 inch Hispanic girl who weighs around 190 pounds. She has hazel eyes, and her hair is dyed black with red/brown roots.

Perego Sanchez has nose and ear piercings, as well as a burn scar on the right side of her neck. She was last seen in Wichita Falls, Texas.

If you have any information, please call the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-761-7792 or Araceli Sanchez (Mother) at 940-237-3112.