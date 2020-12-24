Texoma to begin receiving shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Shipments of the newly authorized Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to Texoma.

The Texas Department of State Health Services instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 1,100 providers in 185 Texas counties this week.

The CDC will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to continue to vaccinate frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

It is unclear when the Moderna vaccine will be delivered locally. According to the state’s allocation list, the Moderna vaccine is expected to be delivered to the following locations in Texoma:

500 doses allocated to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, 1700 Third Street

300 doses allocated to Electra Memorial Hospital, 1207 South Bailey Street

500 doses allocated to Iowa Park Clinic, 405 SE Access Road

1,000 doses allocated to Clinics of North Texas, 501 Midwestern Parkway East

100 doses allocated to Harvest Drug and Gift, 4426 Kell Boulevard

300 doses allocated to Kell West Regional Hospital, 5420 Kell West Boulevard

300 doses allocated to Market Street Pharmacy, 4590 Kell Boulevard

100 doses allocated to Community Healthcare Center, 200 Martin Luther King Boulevard

100 doses allocated to Trott’s Call Field Drug, 4122 Call Field Road

100 doses allocated to Eagle Pharmacy, 700 S. College Avenue in Holliday

100 doses allocated to Clay County Memorial Hospital, 102 South Archer Street in Henrietta

100 doses allocated to Hardeman County Memorial Hospital, 402 Mercer Street in Quanah

100 doses allocated to Knox City Clinic, 712 Southeast 5th Street

400 doses allocated to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, 4730 College Drive

100 doses allocated to The Eddick Corporation, 1015 Hillcrest Drive in Vernon

200 doses allocated to Dr. Jared Mataska at Graham Medical Associates, 1339 East Street in Graham

500 doses allocated to Lovett-Meredith Rural Health Clinic/Olney Family Clinic, 100 South Avenue M

Texas is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes residents of long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers.

On Monday, the State of Texas announced that the next phase of vaccinations will go to those who are 65 and older, and those who are 16 and older and have a serious health condition or are pregnant.

A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine is available at dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week2.pdf.