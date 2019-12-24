Texoma Today

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The burn ban remains in effect in Clay County and has been extended through January 27 by county commissioners.

Wichita Falls trash pickup will be normal this week, except there will be no organic recycling collection on Wednesday.

The transfer station on Lawrence Road will be open until 3 p.m. Tuesday and the landfill will be open until 4 p.m.

The Fantasy of Lights is open Tuesday Night from dusk until 10 p.m.

Wednesday morning you can watch the 2019 City of Lights Parade while you’re opening those Christmas presents. The re-airing of the parade will begin at 6 a.m., with that being said, there will be no morning or noon show Christmas Day, but you can tune in Wednesday evening for the latest news, weather, and sports.