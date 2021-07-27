Texoma towns without power

UPDATE at 5:46 p.m.

According to Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake, power has been restored to 90-95% of customers in the Holliday area and the rest should be restored about 6 p.m.

UPDATE at 5 p.m.

Power is restored to Kamay and Oncor customers in Electra. Around 2,000 remain without power around Holliday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Around 2,700 homes and businesses on the Oncor system in Archer and western Wichita County are without power in the Texoma heat, as of about 4:30 p.m.

The outage is due to an equipment failure at a substation, and Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake says crews are responding and working on the issue. No definite time for power to be restored is known, but estimates on the Oncor site are putting it at 5-5:30 p.m.

The outage affects around 2,000 customers in and around Holliday and Archer County, another 413 around Kamay and around 285 in Electra. Customers on city service in Electra are not affected.