Texoma Toy Drive will spread Christmas cheer to over 300 children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This year the Wichita County Child Welfare Board has partnered with Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances for Texoma Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive benefits children from Wichita County who have been removed from their homes and placed in state custody and will have to celebrate the holidays in a new environment.



The welfare board has over 300 Wichita County children of all ages in foster care or state facilities that will be spending their Christmas a little differently this year.

Every child will get three gifts to unwrap this year for a total of 900 gifts that will be delivered.

Hamilton Bryan General Manager, Steve Fairchild, says every child should receive Christmas joy no matter their circumstance.



“To me, in our household, it’s all about the kids so we just want to bring some normalness to these kids who have been misplaced or out of their home or don’t know where they’re at, and sometimes a toy can bring a smile and that’s something we’re looking forward to,” Fairchild said.

Texoma Toy Drive is giving back to children of all ages from infancy to seventeen years of age so make sure you give a variety of age-appropriate gifts if you are interested in making a donation.