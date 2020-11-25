Texoma Turkey Fund continues to help families in need in its 5th year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Since 2016, volunteers with the Texoma Turkey Fund have been delivering turkeys to local families.

“Each year, we grow by a significant number of turkeys. We try to keep our numbers modest so we can work the kinks in the process and become more efficient as we go. Last year, we doubled from 80 to 165. This year, we went from 165 to about 210,” Texoma Turkey Fund Founder Erin Hudson said.

With that growth, these volunteers have become close with the families and each other.

“There are some standout families that are incredible to work with and incredible to help and truly deserving and they are all deserving. It’s a really good reminder. It makes you realize how much of a need there is in this community, but also how many are willing to stand up and help,” Hudson said.

Keith Thompson who has been with the organization since the beginning and said he doesn’t believe the Texoma Turkey Fund will ever stop helping in need.

“There are a lot of families in need of what everyone else takes for granted. So Erin came up with an idea and we just ran with it. It gets bigger every year. I don’t think its ever going to go away,” Thompson said.

A good deed even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop for families in need.

“We are taking a lot more precaution in regards to food prep, wearing masks, wearing gloves, hand sanitizing, just in general being careful,” Hudson said. “Which are good things to do anyway, but has definitely made us more conscious about our process.”

To contribute to the Texoma Turkey Fund, click here.