Texoma Turkey Fund feeds over a thousand people in the community

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to a growing group of volunteers, more than 200 families were able to gather together for a feast with their families this Thanksgiving.

Six years ago Erin Hudson, along with her grandma, had an idea, and that idea was to offer free Thanksgiving meals for those in need. Six years later and this idea has blossomed into a way to feed more than 1,000 people throughout the Texoma community.

“We’re making sure that each and every family that requests a turkey has a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner,” Hudson said. “A lot of our clients are either elderly or disabled, and so prepping a turkey for them is not only not affordable, but not possible, physically speaking.”

Hudson, along with a growing number of volunteers, spend countless hours getting turkeys, as well as all the ‘fixin’s’ prepped and ready to deliver to those in need.

Hudson draws her inspiration from a very familiar movie – A Christmas Carol.

“I think back to the joy that turkey brought to the Cratchit family whenever Scrooge bought it for them – it was really the center piece of their meal and the centerpiece to their holiday,” Hudson said. “His generosity in that area meant so much to them, so we’re not just giving them a meal, we’re giving them love and showing them that the community cares.”

Several things have changed over the years, like the ever increasing number of donations, but, unfortunately, another change will be at Hudson’s dinner table this year – an empty spot for the woman that helped start it all.

“It all started at my Grandma’s house; it was probably like six turkeys at first, and it’s obviously grown significantly,” Hudson said. “I lost her this year, and she was so excited to watch this happen every year, and I know she’d be proud.”

By looking at the way this group works together – spending time together to make sure families in need get to do the same this Thanksgiving, proud would be an understatement.

Hudson said they’re able to do this each and every year due to generous private donors. She hopes to grow the program not only in donations, but in volunteers as well.