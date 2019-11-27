Texoma Turkey Fund provides 165 turkeys to families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — A local organization is in its fourth year to help out the community in need with a full Thanksgiving meal.

Wednesday morning, folks with the Texoma Turkey Fund were out delivering many meals after making preparations the night before.

During Thanksgiving, family members come in from out of town and enjoy a meal together, but some families are not able to afford a Thanksgiving meal. That’s why Texoma Turkey Fund helps donate their time to families in need by delivering prepped turkeys.

“It takes a lot of manpower and a lot of money just to buy the things that we need all the supplies, and luckily, we have really incredible donors who give year after year and make it happen for us,” Texoma Turkey Fund organizer Erin Hudson said.

Those giving a helping hand to their neighbors range from people across Wichita Falls.

“Last year, we had about 30, this year, thankfully, we have about 50 amazing souls who showed up for every aspect, whether it’s purchasing things, prepping the turkeys, delivering, as well as the non-glamorous,” Hudson said. “It’s all very hard work, but somehow we get people to come back every year to help.”

For one Lowe’s employee, it is his first time to help prep, and he said he volunteered because every family deserves to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“Family comes in, we gather around and get together and create good memories,” Lowe’s supervisor Nick Espinoza said. “It’s just going to be something special that other people, 160 families, are going to have the same time that I’m going to have a great dinner. Be with your family have a great meal and spend time with family.”

Organizers said this is the biggest year so far, and they plan to continue and grow by helping one family at a time.