TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of a cold front expected to move into the area along with winter precipitation, the National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Winter Weather Advisory for nearly the entire KFDX/KJTL viewing area.

Included in the advisory are Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Knox, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young Counties in Texas and Cotton, Comanche, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens and Tillman Counties in Oklahoma.

The advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight and last until 6 a.m. Friday, March 11. Those times are subject to change based on the National Weather Service’s assessment of the weather as those times draw nearer.

According to the advisory, mixed precipitation is expected, along with total snow accumulations of a dusting to up to two inches and ice accumulations of a glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

Impacts on travel should be expected and prepared for, as hazardous driving conditions may arise and impact commutes on Friday morning and evening.

