Texoma unemployment rate dips

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Hirings are on the rise and unemployment rates are falling across Texas and Texoma, according to the Texas Workforce Commission March report.

The jobless rate in the Wichita Falls area had been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic but is now showing signs of improvement.

In the previous report for February, unemployment was still on the rise in Wichita Falls but the new report shows it declining from 7.4% to 6.9%, still much higher than last March’s 4.5% when the COVID pandemic impact began to be felt.

The Wichita Falls metro region rate declined to 6.6%. That compares to a low of 4.9% in Amarillo and high of 11.2% in the McAllen region.





Jobless rates in Texoma range from a low of 3.6% in Foard County to a high of 8.4% in Wilbarger.

The state average now stands at 7.2%, with around 100,000 additional jobs being filled.