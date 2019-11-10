Texoma veterans ask for small token of appreciation for Veterans Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For Veterans Day, Brookdale Midwestern is having a big lunch party where their veterans will be honored and have the opportunity to share their war stories with visitors.

“They fought for our country. They got us where we are today,” Resident Coordinator and lead medical technician Temika Ezell said. “So, it’s very, very important that we honor them.”

While the holiday is a celebratory day for all veterans around the country, the veterans at Brookdale are visited year-round by those who want to hear their stories and bear gifts, including World War II Veteran Joe Cuba, who still hasn’t opened all of the thousands of birthday cards he received last March for his 100th birthday.

“That’ll take me some time, yeah,” Cuba said. “All the beautiful cards, best wishes and all that. I love you people, I love you for thinking about me. It’s a big boost.”

But World War II Veteran Vivian Young said all they ask for on Veterans Day is a small token of appreciation.

“If everybody could take just a moment, don’t have to be all day, to say ‘thank you,’ I’ll be happy,” Young said.

And to maybe celebrate with Cuba, once again.

“I need to celebrate somehow. I don’t know what exactly I’ll do, but I’ll be somewhere where there’s a lot of noise I’m sure. A lot of things going on,” Cuba said.

No matter how folks celebrate Veterans Day on Monday, we at Texoma’s Homepage want to thank these American heroes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Local program helps Texomans with free tax preparation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local program helps Texomans with free tax preparation"

One taken to hospital following two-vehicle wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "One taken to hospital following two-vehicle wreck"

Funeral service set for Graham man killed in Thursday morning wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral service set for Graham man killed in Thursday morning wreck"

YCSO: Investigation continues in Olney drive-by shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "YCSO: Investigation continues in Olney drive-by shooting"

Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights"

Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby"

MAVA members honor those who defend our country

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAVA members honor those who defend our country"

WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment"