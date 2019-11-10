Texoma veterans ask for small token of appreciation for Veterans Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For Veterans Day, Brookdale Midwestern is having a big lunch party where their veterans will be honored and have the opportunity to share their war stories with visitors.

“They fought for our country. They got us where we are today,” Resident Coordinator and lead medical technician Temika Ezell said. “So, it’s very, very important that we honor them.”

While the holiday is a celebratory day for all veterans around the country, the veterans at Brookdale are visited year-round by those who want to hear their stories and bear gifts, including World War II Veteran Joe Cuba, who still hasn’t opened all of the thousands of birthday cards he received last March for his 100th birthday.

“That’ll take me some time, yeah,” Cuba said. “All the beautiful cards, best wishes and all that. I love you people, I love you for thinking about me. It’s a big boost.”

But World War II Veteran Vivian Young said all they ask for on Veterans Day is a small token of appreciation.

“If everybody could take just a moment, don’t have to be all day, to say ‘thank you,’ I’ll be happy,” Young said.

And to maybe celebrate with Cuba, once again.

“I need to celebrate somehow. I don’t know what exactly I’ll do, but I’ll be somewhere where there’s a lot of noise I’m sure. A lot of things going on,” Cuba said.

No matter how folks celebrate Veterans Day on Monday, we at Texoma’s Homepage want to thank these American heroes.