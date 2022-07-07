WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma has been experiencing a streak of 100-degree days this past week and on Thursday it came to a head.

Texoma was the hottest region in all of Texas on the 7th of July, 2022.

Wichita Falls clocked in with a high temperature of 106 degrees while all other areas could have reached temperatures a couple of degrees higher than 106.

The closest temperature to the 106 seen in Wichita Falls was in Dallas/Fort Worth as they got up to a high temperature of 102 degrees.

Regional temperatures for Texas on July 7, 2022.

These high temperatures are just the middle of a long stretch of insane heat that will strike the Texoma area.

You can expect temperatures to remain in the triple digits throughout most, if not all, of the month of July.

Why is Texoma the hottest region in Texas? The reason Texoma was the hottest part of Texas was because of the high-pressure system that has been sitting over our area throughout most of the last few weeks. This system is perfectly placed over Texoma which creates low winds and very few clouds which allows the sun to heat up much more than any other area in Texas.

Some very minor relief may be on the way for parts of Texoma as very isolated showers may pop up late Friday night going into Saturday.

Be sure during this streak of hot temps that you stay weather aware, drink plenty of fluids, wear cool loose clothing, apply sunscreen and when possible stay indoors.