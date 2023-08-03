WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 50 kids of all ages pitched in and helped Meals on Wheels of Wichita County Thursday morning. It was part of their annual Kids Community Champions Day.

The young volunteers served breakfast before loading up their parents’ cars with hot and cold meals to be delivered to clients all throughout Wichita County.

Leann Scharbrough brought her daughter to show her the importance of giving back to those who may not have the means to cook for themselves or leave their house to get a meal.

“I think it’s super important that kids learn that it’s not just about adults that they can also get involved, and we can instill generation to generation the value and importance of giving back to our community and to people that are in need of help.” Meals on Wheels of Wichita County is always in need of volunteers.