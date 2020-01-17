Texoman among names expected to join Trump defense

(NBC News) — President Trump is adding some conservative star power to his impeachment defense, one of which has ties to Texoma.

The growing legal team is expected to include Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz.

Ken Starr was born in Vernon and spent his early years in the small town of Thalia between Crowell and Vernon.

Starr rose to fame in the investigation of President Bill Clinton with his Starr Report, which lead to the impeachment proceedings against the Clinton on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Alan Dershowitz is a vocal defender of President Trump known for high profile clients like Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson.

It’s still unclear what the trial will look like.

Democrats are pushing for new documents and witnesses, pointing out Ken Starr made President Clinton testify before a grand jury.

“I’m not sure how he can justify supporting any effort to block those key witnesses like Mulvaney, like others, when he was able to get the President himself,” says Senator Chris Van Hollen.

At the time, President Trump was sharply critical of Starr’s role in the Clinton impeachment.

“I think Ken Starr’s a lunatic. I really think that Ken Starr is a disaster,” Mr. Trump said in a 1999 appearance on “Today.”

