Texoman brings cultural performance to Fantasy of Lights Saturday night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoman decided on a whim to play his Belgian street organ at the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights in 2018.

People at the display including the Fantasy of Lights coordinator took a liking to the sound, so now musician James Quashnock will play a scheduled performance Saturday night.

A free performance of holiday songs from the organ will go on for about an hour beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the Akin Auditorium.

Quashnock said there’s no pleasure in locking his instruments in a room.

He added that the sound is something most probably haven’t heard before.

“People don’t get to see these, especially here in the United States,” Quashnock said. “In Europe, they’re popular. You go to Germany, you go to Belgium, you go to the Netherlands, they’re on street corners. I’ve probably got the only one in town. I’m almost certain I have the only one in town.”

The Fantasy of Lights is open through Dec. 28.