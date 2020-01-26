Texoman equestrians host auction benefit for owners of horses battling liver disorders

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in the Wichita County equestrian community are hosting an auction benefit to help those affected by the various liver failure cases in area horses.

As of earlier this week, about dozen cases reported in Wichita County with liver disorders and nine horses have died.

With the medical expenses being so high, local equestrian Rodney Coburn decided he wanted to help out.

“We started an online auction,” Coburn said. “It is everything from actual horse gear, horse training, horse riding to just normal consumer products glasses and tumblers and that type of thing. All of the money raised is going to go towards those vet bills.”

The auction is going on until 9 p.m. Sunday

So far they’ve raised around $1,500, and Jessia Coburn said some medical bills in the community are as much at $15,000, so they are hoping to help with veternarian bills for this impacted.