Texoman Mary Kay representative earns third pink Cadillac

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than 50 years, the pink Cadillac has been an iconic symbol of success for Mary Kay, and Texoman Mary Kay Representative Wendy Masterson she’s just earned her third one.

Masterson achieved Mary Kay’s “Cadillac Level” sales award, not once, not twice, but three times. Masterson was all smiles as Patterson’s Auto Group Thursday as officials handed Masterson they keys to her third car, something that Masterson said wouldn’t be possible without “the big man upstairs.”

“When I did get the first one, it was totally a God thing, and I’ve promised ever since God is going to get all the glory for it, so it’s not something I did,” Masterson said. “It’s like a trophy on wheels.”

Masterson said every two years she can trade in one of her pink Cadillacs and upgrade to a newer one, but only if she maintains the “Cadillac Level”. She also thanked her team, saying she wouldn’t be where she is Thursday without them.