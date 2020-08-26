Texoman plans rally as #SaveTheChildren gains internet traction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — As more people continue to post about the Save Our Children and Save The Children movement, one local organization is teaming up with others to host a rally in downtown Wichita Falls to raise awareness on child abuse and human trafficking.

“I started posting stuff on Facebook,” Save The Children Organizer Cynthia Smith said. “I was saying, ‘Okay, Save the Children,’ but then I just felt it weighing on me. Was I doing anything? I wasn’t really doing anything, so I wanted to do something, and I felt it so heavy on my heart, so I started this rally.”

The rally will take place on Sept. 5 at Park Central, 815 Scott Ave. There will be speakers sharing stories of abuse as well as workshops for people to attend to learn more information to teach signs to look for if someone is involved in human trafficking.

Organizers ask that that attendees wear a mask.

