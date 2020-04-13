Texomans adapt for Easter services

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)—The pandemic has changed the way Easter Sunday is celebrated by folks across the country.

But a few Texoma churches still managed to provide a safe Easter service for all.

“There’s been some opposition but the devils been defeated on this mess and we’re going to have church. You’re suppose to go to church on Easter Sunday and we’re having church in Bowie, Texas today,” Bowie Mayor Bill Miller said.

Pastor Greg Fletcher with Vashti baptist church in Vashti looked to keep people safe with drive-in service.

“Even though they were in their cars and certainly the social distancing, just to be able to see the looks on their faces and their reactions and the head nods and all of that, it was wonderful to have this type of venue,” Fletcher said.

A normal but safe Easter.

“We weren’t very sure what we could do but we’ve checked all the boxes,” Pastor Chuck Lysaker with First Free Will Baptist Church said.



“We have a responsibility to our friends to keep each other safe and so we were just grateful for this opportunity and grateful for the facilities,” Fletcher said. “And the ability to have the drive-in and keep the social distancing but still be together and celebrate Jesus Christ.”

Lysaker and First Free Will Baptist Church Pastor Allen McCauley both led the service in Bowie.

McCauley was impressed with how well all the churches in town came together.

“We all just came together very easily and the lords hand has been upon it and has led us by his holy spirit and we’re seeing the fruits of that,” McCauley said.

Clay County judge Mike Campbell attended the Vashti service and says moments like this remind you of the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I was in Wichita Falls in ’79 and i remember the first Easter after the tornado, this reminds me a little bit of that first Easter after the tornado, when we come together and that pastor shared hope,” Campbell said. “And when you go through a tornado or pandemic, i think the most important thing we need to remember is there is hope.”

Celebrating holidays during a pandemic may not get easier, but drive-in church services tried to provide some with a normal as possible Easter.