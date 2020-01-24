Texomans carry on during first WF Gun, Knife Show since Joe Tom White’s death

Vendors spent much of Friday setting up at the MPEC for the show that runs Sunday Jan. 25 and Saturday Jan. 26.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the words of Joe Tom White ‘Don’t ya dare miss it.’ Officials are encouraging folks to not miss the first Wichita Falls Gun and Knife Show since White passed away in August 2019.

Vendors spent much of Friday setting up at the MPEC for the show that runs Sunday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26.

Mike Morris, the original commercial gun show producer in Texas said there will be items for the whole family including clothes, things for the home and of course guns and knives.

With around 80 vendors, the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall will be packed.

Exhibiters are not only looking to sell but also buy and trade things people bring in.

Morris said that because this the first show since his good friend’s death, it’s dedicated to White.

“I have all the feelings in the world that he’s up there watching us down here and saying ‘you better do it right this time.'”

White ran the show for years.