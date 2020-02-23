Texomans celebrate decade-long tradition with Mardi Gras Nocona Style

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s also a big day for the entire city of Nocona as they close out their 10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style right in the heart of Nocona.

Festivities began in the morning with the Krewe de Kiddos parade where they could show off their shoebox floats.

There were businesses in the Mardi Gras mood all up and down downtown Nocona for on-goers to take in and get a feel of what Mardi Gras is really like.

Some traveled from out of town just to get the experience of how Nocona does Mardi Gras like Sheryl from Sherman and her crew who are back for their second year.

“I love how everyone is close-knit, how everybody loves each other,” Sheryl said. “You meet someone here, and it’s like instant friends. It’s just the most genuine, loving, caring city I’ve ever been in. For New Orleans, they are missing out. They need to take note of Nocona.”

The big parade kicked off at 3 p.m., but that is not where the fun stopped.

After the parade, kids and others alike had a chance to catch a chicken in the cajun chicken run.

They’re capping off the weekend with live music throughout the night.