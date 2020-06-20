Loved ones celebrate life of MSU Texas coach Noel Johnson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Beloved MSU Women’s Basketball head coach Noel Johnson had her celebration of life Saturday at the D.L. Ligon Coliseum.

Johnson touched many lives in her lifetime, and many of those lives came together to give their thanks to her.

Coach J came to MSU in 2009 and would later become the winningest coach in program history with 158 wins.

Johnson was also a champion at every level. She led the Mustangs to a Lone Star Conference regular season and tournament championship in 2013. She was also a Division I National Champion in 1993 as a player with the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

Johnson instilled that champion mentality into her players.

“She wanted you to push yourself to be the best,” MSU basketball player Skyler Warrick said. “She wanted you to attack life not shy away from the big moments. Especially through college—that’s the time when you’re figuring out who you are. She was very involved in all of our lives and helped us navigate that intricate time of our life.”

As much as Coach J was a great leader on the court., she was an even better person off of the court.

