Texomans celebrate national breastfeeding month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a recent study, more than half of working moms express concern about returning to work after giving birth.

This stems from not knowing if they can maintain that work-life balance, but another concern is breastfeeding.

As far as that study goes, about 70% of women reported having plans to breastfeed and pump after their maternity leave was over. However, one-in-five mothers reported being pressured by their work to stop.

Advocates such as folks with the Wichita Falls Women, Infants and Children program said educating the public on the benefits is key.

“Breastfeeding’s built the strongest bond between me and my daughter,” first-time mom Amy Vail said.

Vail said since she was breastfed herself, it was only right that she did the same for her little girl, Layla.

“It was difficult at times, but I knew that that’s what I wanted to do for my daughter, at the time I felt like it was going to be more convenient and easier,” Vail said.

Vail later realized, she thought wrong.

“It takes a lot out of you not just physically, emotionally, you’re constantly attached, which isn’t a bad thing at all,” Vail said.

It may prevent the completion of some household tasks, but said it is all worth it.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Women, Infants and Children program said that is why as they celebrate National Breastfeeding Month, it is important to provide that support as well as resources for breastfeeding and expecting moms.

“If they don’t have good support at home with breastfeeding or you feel like someone’s pushing a formula or bottle at you, call the WIC office, call the La Leche League, call IBCLC from United Regional, there’s all these people out there that can help,” WIC Nutritionist Mehgan White said.

“Pregnancy was neat, feeling the kicks that was awesome, her heartbeat, but the first time you get her to latch in the hospital there’s no better feeling in the world,” Vail said.

While the goal is not to let moms who choose not to breastfeed feel as though they are “bad moms”, both vail and white stress that the breast is the best.

For more, read up on WIC and the North Texas Area Breastfeeding Coalition