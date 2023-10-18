WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local dignitaries came out to Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind to show support for White Cane Safety Day.

White Cane Day has been nationally observed day since 1964. The day is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired. It is an important symbol of blindness as a tool of independence.

Local community leaders, and politicians came to show their support during the annual event. And walked down Lee Street to O’Reilly Park, some blindfolded, to simulate life without sight

Beacon Lighthouse Support Services, Claire Walker, said they want the area to know what they do and why they are here.

“What we’re really trying to do is let the people of Wichita Falls know is that Beacon Lighthouse is here. We’ve been in Wichita Falls for 49 years. Right now we have employed over 40 individuals, 98 percent of who are blind or visually impaired, and we are giving them, including myself, a reason to get up and be productive citizens of Wichita Falls.”

Participants were shown how to safely walk blindfolded with a cane during the event. First National Bank Grillers provided hamburgers. Power-aid was donated by Coca-Cola.