Texomans coming together, lending a helping hand as power is restored to many

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Now that the power has come back, many local residents are finally able to return to their homes and more normal life.

“I think last night was probably the first night that we actually both actually slept really well,” Wilson said.

Something that many Texomans are catching up on, rest. After being without power for nearly three days straight.

“We were without power for about 58 hours. It went out about 3 o’clock on Monday morning,” Wilson said.

After being unable to get an answer on when power might return, Gretchen Wilson, her husband, and their two dogs loaded up and headed out to find a hotel.

“The first one that answered was Baymont, and do yall take pets? Yes. Do you have a room? Yes, come right now so that’s where we went,” Wilson said.

But others like Houston Mitchell and his family out in the rural areas around Wichita Falls were stranded by the bad roads.

“We went 55 hours, so it was yesterday morning, yesterday afternoon before we finally got power restored,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said because of road conditions, they weren’t able to drive into town for a hotel or warming station so he had to rely on family and friends for shelter for himself, his wife, and their nine-month-old baby.

“When four or five hours later we still have no electricity and Oncor won’t give us any answers, its just fear you know. Especially having a child, you don’t know what you’re going to do as a parent to keep your child warm,” Mitchell said.

Luckily Mitchell was able to get down the road where he has family and they were able to hunker down until power was restored.

Mitchell said he believes this storm showed the rest of the world what Texas is all about.

“One of my neighbors down the road, he owns a tractor, and he’s been driving up and down all of our roads keeping the snow plowed for us cars to get in and out, and people with big trucks they’ve been pulling people out that they’ve been seeing getting stuck so I’m very thankful to live in a community that does stuff like that,” Mitchell said.

Proving that when in need, we will stand Texas strong.

Mitchell said they’re not home-free yet though, he said now that they have power, he can focus on getting his water fixed and flowing.