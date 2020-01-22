Texomans count down days until 64th annual Kiwanis Pancake Fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are just a few days away from the sweet smell of pancakes and the sizzling sounds of sausages.

Organizers are on the last stretch of preparations for the university Kiwanis Club’s 64th annual Pancake Festival early Saturday morning.

Thousands of Texomans will line up Saturday for flapjacks and more, but it takes a lot to get to that point? Months of planning and quite a number of volunteers goes into pulling off something to this size.

“We love getting up early and emptying trailers and loading them back,” Pancake Festival chairwoman Mary Rhoads said.

The 64th annual Pancake Festival is upon up, and Rhoads is one of many who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of the anticipated event.

“We have to line up all the food,” Rhoads said. “We have to line up all the tables we rent, we have to make sure our trucks are there with pancakes grills, we have to order the milk, we have to order the sausages, we have to set up.”

That is just to name a few, so Rhoads said the preparation for the fest started back in September, and it has taken all hands on deck to ensure everything comes together.

“All of our volunteers, the 361st Squadron, the Key Clubs at Wichita Falls High, Hirschi, Rider, the Builder’s Club at Barwise,” Rhoads said.

As well as the teachers from Scotland Park, Kate Burgess, Zundy and Booker T. Washington Elementary school, some Boy Scout troops and more.

Set up chairman Scott Ermias has been a member for 15 years and

“We lay the gas lines and set up the grills for the sausage,” Ermias said. “We have nine sausage grills and start cooking at four in the morning, and we have 15 pancake grills and you have to run the gas lines for those.”

Ermias and Rhoads said the most fulfilling thing about this event that takes two days to set up and two hours to tear down is knowing that proceeds are supporting the kids in our city.

Set up for the 12-hour event starts Thursday about noon.

If folks haven’t gotten tickets yet, there is still time, click here.