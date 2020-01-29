Texomans donate $200K for all-inclusive playground after 40 days of prayer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After having about five grants denied to help toward the all-inclusive playground, Park Place Christian Church members saw a surprising change of events in the last month. Church members said it was quite a miracle.

After 40 days of prayer, community members donated about $200,000 for the project.

Additionally, on that final day, the company contracted for the project contacted the church about some extra equipment that were the exact same colors of this playground that they could have.

“Instead of paying $50,000 for several sets of equipment, we’re going to pick it up, and it’s going cost us [$13,000],” Playground Chairperson Candy Tucker said.

The Play-For-All playground is designed not only for typically developing kids but is also equally accessible for those with a disability and the hope is to break ground on June first.

They are still about $600,000 short so they can use your help.

Ways to donate: