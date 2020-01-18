Texomans encouraged to support Shawn Sargent’s family at benefit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans are encouraged to attend a benefit for the family of Shawn Sargent, 12, who was killed by a train in Iowa Park on Saturday.

Starting at noon Stick’s Place on Sheppard Access Road will be having a motorcycle run, live music, a live auction and a 50/50 raffle.

The purpose is to help raise money for expenses his family has accrued.

While every donation counts, family members said just dropping by to show love and support will make their day.

The owner of Stick’s Place Kim Stevens’ said she is expecting more than 600 people on Saturday, so to make the event a success, she is also in need of volunteers.

You can still sign up to be a volunteer, just message Stick’s Place here.