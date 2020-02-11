Texomans encouraged to take flight with Weightless bungee fitness

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fun and innovative workout class in town is proving to be perfect for folks who aren’t always motivated to go to the gym.

“I started it because I am a cancer survivor and I was having a lot of pain in my joints,” Weightless owner Tiffany Humpert Brillhart said.

For Brillhart, finding a painless yet impactful workout became a top priority.

“I went through lots of treatment and it caused a lot of bone pain and joint pain and it was very hard for me to do my coaching,” Brillhart said. “I looked into all of the low to no-impact options and bungee fitness seemed to be it.”

Brillhart then introduced the unique class to Wichita Falls, and her students, like Dana Croucher, could not be more thrilled.

“I have always hated, sorry that’s an ugly word going to the gym,” Brillhart said. “[I’ve] always struggled with my weight and then I saw weightless on Facebook and decide hey maybe I should try that.”

Weightless offers a low impact, high-intensity classes such as bungee fitness, ariel fitness as well as trampoline fitness and it’s not as ‘gymtimidating’ as going to a regular gym.

“It’s just fun because we’re flying and we’re jumping and learning things every class she teaches us something new,” Croucher said.

Brillhart and Croucher encourage Texomans to take flight with Weightless.

As an extra incentive to join, Weightless currently has a special rate just in time for Valentine’s Day, two classes for $25.

Classes are taking place at the Defining Moments Dance Studio on Kell Boulevard, but a new studio is expected to open in downtown Wichita Falls in March.