Texomans find safe, clever ways to celebrate Halloween amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In the year 2020, COVID-19 can be spookier than any ghost, ghoul or witch that you’ll see on Halloween. But because this ghost still lives, traditional Halloween has to be adjusted.

“When you pull in we’re taking temperature checks. All masks are required for the Trunk or Treat.

We try to get everybody to do individual bags, wear gloves and just take all the protocols necessary to prevent the spread anymore,” Texas A&M Forest Service resource specialist Dylan Riggins said.

All the steps are in place to prevent this ghost from haunting anyone on this full moon Halloween night and many people have donned the appropriate uniforms to scare it off.

“We expect a lot this year being a beautiful day like today on a Saturday instead of a school night. So we expect a lot. And of course, with people being cooped up at home, it gives everybody a reason to get out,” Wichita Falls resident Jon Mayfield said.

Some people do have a great fear of this ghost and have chosen not to come out at all. But for the ones who did, they continue their hallow’s eve tradition.

“Being outdoors I think we’re good,” Debbie Mayfield said.

“I mean it’s on the back of everybody’s mind but I think people want to get out and have fun and do some normal things,” Jon Mayfield said.

“Trick or treaters are on their way,” Debbie Mayfield said.

And for those who want to keep this ghost at bay, like the Rhoades family, they have developed a pulley system; the wicked witch delivers treats to the children while the family looks on.

“I think that a lot of people in 2020 have had a rough year but I think that 2020 has been about being adaptable and overcoming. So this is our way of still having a good time and partying for Halloween 2020,” Wichita Falls resident Charis Rhoades said.

While the COVID-19 ghost still lingers, Texomans found safe and clever ways to not let it affect their celebration.

Happy Halloween!