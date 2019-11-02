Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hundreds of Texomans gathered in downtown Wichita Falls Saturday morning to honor the heroes in the community at the Veterans Day parade.

Music, candy and a lot of laughs were shared throughout the community during the parade as Texomans look forward to Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Families, kids, marching bands, veterans and active-duty military personnel joined together to honor those who fought for freedom and defend the nation.

Amid the floats and marching groups, our very own KFDX weekday anchors joined the fun in celebrating veterans.

We at Texoma’s Homepage want to say thank you to all military members and their families for the sacrifices they make for our country.

