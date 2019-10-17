Texomans get spooky treat with haunted car wash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is just around the corner and the folks with All American Super Car Wash want to get in the holiday spirit with a haunted car wash.

This is the first year All American Super Car Wash is holding a haunted car wash. It will be kicking off Thursday night and will run through Saturday for the next three weeks.

All American Car Wash owner Larry Ayres said the idea came to him during a car wash convention in Houston.

Starting at 6 p.m. folks can drive through the car wash while being greeted by spooky characters. Ayres said if anyone does not want to participate and just wants a regular car wash, they can leave the windows up or notify the staff that they do not want to participate.

“It’s clean fun is what we call it, so you’re going to get a clean car and a good scare out of it,” Ayres said.

Ayres said that the car wash will close down 30 mins before this spooky event.

For each haunted car wash that’s purchased, All American Super Car Wash will donate $1 to P.E.T.S. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter